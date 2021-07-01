Lives Unravelled: Counted Threads Workhouse Workshop

Date/Time

Date(s) - 14/08/2021

11:00am - 2:00pm

Location

Workhouse Museum

Categories

Join Hazel Waite from Yorkshire-based textiles group, 6 Ply for this workshop. Using motifs from features of the Workhouse building, participants will create a stitched sample which could be used as a small picture, bookmark or greetings card. Participants will use a ‘counted thread’ technique, working on on symmetrical designs in back stitch to outline a shape in a single colour, adding details in other colours and stitches if time permits.

The workshop will run from 11am until 2pm with a 45min lunchbreak, when you can explore the workhouse and grounds and enjoy the 6 Ply group’s amazing exhibition based on the lives of women in the workhouse, Lives Unravelled. Lunch is not provided.

Tickets £10 per person.

For more information about the workshop and Ripon Museums visit https://riponmuseums.co.uk/



