Live Premiere: Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack

We welcome the incredible Mike Lovatt, who will premiere his brand-new project the Brass Pack in Harrogate. An exciting new brass group inspired by the iconic 1958 Capitol Records album Billy May’s Big Fat Brass. This album featured Hollywood’s top studio musicians normally heard on Hollywood movies and albums with Frank Sinatra, Nelson Riddle, Billy May, Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald.Many players in this group have played together in the John Wilson Orchestra for many years and add their style and sophistication to this wonderful swinging sound. Never before performed live, the Brass Pack’s debut outing is not to be missed and promises to be an electrifying night of classic tunes as you’ve never heard them before. Hear music from Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits such as You Make Me Feel So Young, The Tender Trap and My Way, in an all new exciting arrangement for swinging Brass by Colin Skinner.