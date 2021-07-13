Little Bird Outdoor Artisan Market

Date/Time

Date(s) - 17/07/2021

10:00am - 3:00pm

Location

St Wilfrid's Church

Categories

A Little Bird is flying back into Town this Weekend

Little Bird are excited to return to Harrogate after the success of their first market in the town last month. The outdoor Artisan Market saw 50 traders set up in the beautiful grounds of St Wilfrid’s Church and attracted large crowds of visitors. This month promises not to disappoint either, with 50 more traders preparing to visit the town on Saturday.

Little Bird offers a high-quality shopping experience, where customers can meet the makers, bakers, crafters, photographers, creators and designers behind the amazing products in person and purchase an array of unique items. Customers can also know that each product they buy is supporting a small local business to grow and the people behind the businesses the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Old and new traders will be attending on Saturday selling a wide variety of hand made goods. So if you are looking for organic skin care products, wonderful smelling candles and wax melts, a new bag, item of jewellery or clothing, home ware products, a special art piece for your wall or looking to sample exquisite locally produced food and drink, with everything from cheese, pork pies to alcohol, then come along for a visit.







There will also be street food vendors selling hot and cold food, so drop in for a burger, crepe or even just a cup of tea and stroll around the market or have a seat and admire the beautiful setting and listen to our live musicians who will be performing throughout the day.

Local Harrogate business Softpots will be attending on Saturday. Softpots thrive on using creativity to be environmentally friendly, using recycled natural materials to produce their handmade, eco-friendly, fabric plant pots, which can be used both inside and outdoors. The pots are designed so they do not heat up in the sun and insulate the plants in the cooler months and are flexible, allowing the roots to breathe and promote natural growth. The business was founder in 2002, by Annie who handed over the reins to Danika in 2020, who has continued to grow the business, which includes classes and workshops. Also, the new addition of their magnificent trailer, which now attends all the markets and is a must to stop by and visit on your way round.

The market will take place on Saturday 17 of July, at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2EY, and will be open for customers from 10am until 3pm



