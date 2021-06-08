Little Bird Artisan Markets set to launch in Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19/06/2021

All Day

Location

St Wilfrid's Church

Categories

Little Bird are delighted that the time is almost here to launch their new outdoor artisan market in Harrogate next weekend. The first market will take place on Saturday 19 June at St Wilfred’s Church, then operate on a monthly basis.

Little Bird Artisan Markets are well established throughout North Yorkshire, with markets in Ripon, Boroughbridge, Easingwold, Wetherby, Pateley Bridge and launching next month in Tadcaster. The events are curated by event manager Jackie Crozier who said “This will be my first artisan market in Harrogate, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming an exciting range of different local stallholders, who will be showcasing the fantastic local produce. I hope the community will get behind the event and come along and meet the makers”.

Jackie grew up in Ripon and after returning to her hometown with a passion to support small local businesses and a vision to create markets where they could sell their artisan goods, whilst providing people with the opportunity to meet the makers and purchase unique products, the company was born. She successfully hosted her first Little Bird Market in her hometown of Ripon in 2018 and over the past couple of years, despite the pandemic, she has continued to expand and offer local businesses the opportunity to sell their produce.

There will be over 50 stalls offering the opportunity to purchase everything from candles, arts & crafts, plants & flowers, skincare, homeware, clothing, food, drink, jewellery to art, also street food vendors and local musicians performing throughout the day. All events are pet friendly, so bring along the kids and dogs for a great day out.

Amy, designer and maker from local business Make_Harrogate will be joining the traders, she specialises in handmade light weight polymer clay jewellery and accessories.

Amy said: I’m so excited to be part of Little Birds first market at the beautiful St Wilfred’s Church, you will find lots of market exclusive designs and offers, hope to see you all there.

The outdoor market will be in the beautiful grounds of St Wilfred’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2EY from 10am until 3pm. So come along, meet the makers, purchase some unique produce, enjoy a bite to eat and listen to some music while enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or how to book a stall, email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk





