Little Bird Artisan Markets join Tadcaster Bridge Celebration Day

Date(s) - 20 February 2022

10:00am - 4:00pm

Tadcaster

England

LS24 9AB



Little bird Mare are delighted to be bringing their outdoor artisan markets to Tadcaster on Sunday as part of the Tadcaster Bridge events, to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the new bridge opening.

The market will be setting up on Kirkgate and Westgate, bring our amazing traders with a vast array of goods, suitable for all ages and tastes. There will be luxury candles to scent your home, homeware to add the finishing touches to any room, skin and body care products to enjoy some me time and relaxation, art, photography, crafts, clothing for both adults and children, toys and children’s crafts and not forgetting accessories and treats for your beloved pets. There will also be food and drink stall so you can stock up on treats for the week ahead.

There will also be a variety of street food vendors serving up hot and cold food to keep your fuelled up throughout they day. Whether it’s a bacon sandwich to start the day, a hot cup of coffee to keep you warm as you browse the stalls or a tasty treat for lunch our vendors will have it all. There will also be live entertainment to keep both young and old visitors entertained.

Jackie Crozier Director of Little Bird Made said: We are delighted to be part of the Celebration Day, the Super SaTADay event in September last year was a great success and all our traders are looking forward to returning for the event this weekend. We will have lots of stalls, food and entertainment so it will be a great day out for all the family to come along and support the Town and also the other events going on.

The market will take place on Sunday 20th February, 10am – 4pm, Kirkgate, Tadcaster LS24 9AD.

Don’t forget to stay for the lantern parade at 6pm, which will include a blessing on the bridge from Rev Pauline Watkin.

All our markets are a great day out for all the family even your pets. They are outdoors, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. We also encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public. Little Bird will be following all guidelines from the Government.