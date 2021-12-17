Little Bird Artisan Market – Knaresborough

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19 December 2021

10:00am - 3:00pm

Location

Knaresborough Library

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG5 8AG



Little Bird Artisan Markets will be bringing their festive market to Knaresborough Market Place on Sun 19th Dec. The market will be a great opportunity to buy unique Christmas gifts and stock up on locally produced food and drink for the holiday season. Little Bird Artisan Markets take place at a variety of venues across the North Yorkshire area. Each market offers a unique outdoor shopping experience, bringing together a mix of Artisan traders selling hand made goods and local produce. There is also live music and a variety of street food vendors at each event. They are a great day out for all the family, even the dog. For further information visit: www.littlebirdmade.com