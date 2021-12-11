Little Bird Artisan Market – Dickensian Market Wetherby

Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 December 2021

9:00am - 3:00pm

Location

Wetherby Town Hall

Wetherby

West Yorkshire

LS22 6NE



Little Bird Artisan Markets are delighted to working in partnership with Wetherby Lions to bring their artisan market as part of the Dickensian Christmas Event to Wetherby on Sun 12th Dec. The market will be a great opportunity to buy unique Christmas gifts and stock up on locally produced food and drink for the holiday season. Little Bird Artisan Markets take place at a variety of venues across the North Yorkshire area. Each market offers a unique outdoor shopping experience, bringing together a mix of Artisan traders selling hand made goods and local produce. There is also live music and a variety of street food vendors at each event. They are a great day out for all the family, even the dog. For further information visit: www.littlebirdmade.com