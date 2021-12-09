Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 December 2021

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location

Saint Michael's Hospice

Harrogate

England

HG2 8NA



Saint Michael’s Hospice invite you to join in remembering loved ones at this year’s Light up a Life service at Crimple House.

Light up a Life remembrance services are an opportunity to come together, remember loved ones, and dedicate a light on our tree to someone special, in person or online. By paying tribute to someone special this Christmas, you will be helping to support the care that we provide for people living with terminal illness and bereavement, when they need it most.

Light up a Life is here for you as an individual. Whether you need to laugh, cry, be surrounded by people or spend time in quiet reflection, Light up a Life is a space to remember loved ones and reflect, however feels right for you.

Date: Sunday December 12, 2021

Time: 4pm

Location: Outside at Crimple House, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8NA

To find out more, please visit https://saintmichaelshospice.org/support-our-work/in-memory-giving/light-up-a-life-2021/

You can also attend our special virtual service from the comfort of your own home. Our virtual service takes place online at 6:30pm on Sunday December 12, 2021, via saintmichaelshospice.org. Please note, we will make the streaming link for this service available closer to the time.

To dedicate a light to our virtual tree, visit https://visufund.com/saint-michaels-light-up-a-life-2021

Email: supportercare@saintmichaelshospice.org

Telephone: (01423) 878 628

We are keeping an eye on the current circumstances regarding Covid-19, with the safety and comfort of our community our absolute priority. We ask that you please check our website, social media and your emails where we will share any updates should our plans for the services be changed.





