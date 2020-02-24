Life Writing Retreat

Date/Time
Date(s) - 18/04/2020 - 19/04/2020
All Day
Location
The Yorkshire Hotel
Prospect Place
Harrogate
HG1 1LA
Immerse yourself over 2 days of distraction free time with like minded writers and would-be writers.
Tutored writing and coaching workshops with Maria Stephenson, author, poet and creative writing teacher, and Ali Standen, experienced Life Coach and novelist.
Lunch and refreshments provided.
Accommodation can be arranged at extra cost.
Limited places
10% Early Bird Discount
Book your place here
https://forms.gle/37F8xQMGpicJnCfe7