Life Writing Retreat

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 18/04/2020 - 19/04/2020
All Day

Location
The Yorkshire Hotel

Prospect Place
Harrogate

HG1 1LA


Immerse yourself over 2 days of distraction free time with like minded writers and would-be writers.
Tutored writing and coaching workshops with Maria Stephenson, author, poet and creative writing teacher, and Ali Standen, experienced Life Coach and novelist.
Lunch and refreshments provided.
Accommodation can be arranged at extra cost.
Limited places
10% Early Bird Discount
Book your place here
https://forms.gle/37F8xQMGpicJnCfe7


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Art Workshop - Connect with Nature

Default thumbnail
Next Story

Wesley Centre Concerts Lunchtime Jazz Concert

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info