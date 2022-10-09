How do you talk to someone who doesn’t want to talk to you?

What happens in the brain when we’re having a good conversation?

What have smartphones done to how we connect?

Conversations are broken. From ever decreasing face-to-face meetings to echo chambers online, all the scientific evidence points towards us sharing fewer interactions than previous generations. Acclaimed broadcaster and TV presenter Nihal Arthanayake is bucking this trend. As the world becomes increasingly more fractured, he has built a platform of 1.2 million listeners a week on BBC Radio 5 Live who regard him as one of the best people of his generation at having public conversations. Guests from the world’s biggest stars to leaders of inner-city gangs have lauded his ability to stimulate positive discussions without the need for confrontation. Now he wants to understand how he developed his skills, what it exactly means to have a ‘great conversation’ and, most importantly, how he can teach us to have better interactions in our everyday lives.

Hear Nihal’s experiences as an acclaimed interviewer and learn the secrets and psychology behind successful communication as he speaks to newsreader and ‘Calendar Girl’ Gaynor Barnes. You’ll never have a conversation the same way again!