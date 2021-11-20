Leeds Symphony Orchestra with Craig Ogden

Date/Time

Date(s) - 27 November 2021

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

King James School

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG5 8EB



Leeds Symphony Orchestra is returning to Knaresborough on 27th November for their first post-lockdown concert.

The concert is dedicated to the memory of Knaresborough-born Martin Binks who was the orchestra’s conductor for nearly 50 years until his death in December 2019.

The concert will feature renowned guitarist Craig Ogden, who is the orchestra’s honorary President. Craig is been named by Classic FM as one of the greatest guitarists of his generation. He will be performing the guitar concerto by Yorkshire composer Arthur Butterworth.

Also in the programme are Beethoven’s famous 5th Symphony and the exiting overture Benvenuto Cellini by Berlioz.

The orchestra is delighted to be performing in front of a live audience again, especially with such a distinguished soloist as Craig Ogden.

It is hoped that the concert will be a fitting tribute to Martin Binks, in his home town of Knaresborough.

Tickets available now at lso.org.uk, and Castlegate Books, 13 Market Place, Knaresboroigh.

27th November 2021, 7.30pm, King James School, Knaresborough

Adult tickets £12

Students £5 (with valid NUS card)

Children free