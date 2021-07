Date/Time

Date(s) - 24/07/2021

1:00pm - 4:00pm

Location

Leeds Town Hall

Categories

Leeds is joining the world wide demonstration for freedom today, along with over 180 cities throughout the world.

The peacefull event will take place by Leeds Town Hall on the Headrow, and will feature a number of speakers.

The event is about:

• Freedom of Speech.

• Freedom of Movement.

• Freedom of Choice.

• Freedom of Assembly.

• Freedom of Health.

See https://worldwidedemonstration.com/