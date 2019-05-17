Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Date(s) - 17/05/2019

On Friday 17th May, Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes back Lee Kyle and Cal Halbert with a double bill of their full tour shows.

Tickets are £10 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or calling 07835 927965

Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8pm.

Lee Kyle: Kicking Potatoes into the Sea

Have you ever kicked potatoes into the sea? Lee Kyle has. It was a lot of fun but it doesn’t solve any of your problems. Lee had a tough 2017, however, things got so much worse as he entered 2018, but he managed to cope much better…but how?

This is a show about how things can be worse than they’ve been but not seem as bad, about how there is not always a good reason to hit rock bottom and how you can come out of it. It’s a show about death, about living with an autistic wife and son and how that is actually brilliant. About madness, about loneliness.

Mostly though, it’s incredible funny, issues are handled with a lightness of touch by a skilled comedian who never forgets the joke. It’s silly at times, dark at others and a fun show that will leave you want to kick root vegetables into large bodies of water.

‘Despite the intensity of the material often being covered, he makes the room laugh with almost everything he says.’ – ***** Northeast Theatre Guide.

***** – Edfringe Comedy

***** – Vegas7

**** – The Wee Review

**** – One4review

Cal Halbert

The Lights, The Stage, The Suits, The Shoes, The Show. Everything about show business is what Cal loves. Join the master impressionist on his one man variety show!

Cal has performed from local comedy clubs to the London Palladium. You may know Cal as one half of The Mimic Men from Britain’s Got Talent 2016! He also supported Gavin Webster at the Frazer in September 2018 to a fantastic reception from the audience.

‘Uncanny imitations’…Sun

‘Hilarious’…Daily Mail

‘Brilliant’…David Walliams

Age guidance: 14+



