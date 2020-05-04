Leaders to give update on Coronavirus response in North Yorkshire

Date/Time
Date(s) - 05/05/2020
1:00pm
Leaders of North Yorkshire’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic will give an update on the work they are doing, and take questions from residents and businesses, in a live broadcast on Tuesday 5 May.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan will lead the live update and will be joined by:
- Chief Constable Lisa Winward – North Yorkshire Police
- Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Members of the public are invited to watch the meeting from 1.00pm on Tuesday on YouTube and submit questions in advance by emailing info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #NYscrutiny or commenting on Facebook. Not all questions will be able to be used, but they will inform the Commissioner’s questioning and the general discussion.
Julia Mulligan has decided in these uncertain times that there should be a regular update on the Coronavirus response direct to residents and businesses, and this is the forth of those broadcasts.
Previous meetings can be viewed on our website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/coronavirus/cvupdate/
Questions answered at the last meeting included:
- How are North Yorkshire Police policing ‘essential travel’?
- Why can you go out on a pushbike for exercise but you can’t go out for a ride on a motorcycle?
- Can I travel to my allotment?
- Can I travel to self isolate in East Devon?
- Our neighbours seem to think the rules don’t apply to them, often have visitors and regularly as a family go away for the day in the car, what can I do?
These updates replace the regular public accountability meetings which are an opportunity to ensure the police and fire service are performing as well as possible to keep North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.
All are invited to find out more about the meeting and watch live at www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk
Agenda:
- Police – operational response update
- Fire – operational response update
- Police hot topic – Organised crime during lockdown
- Fire hot topic – Protecting vulnerable people
- Any other business
Everyone must stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
You should only leave the house for 1 of 4 reasons:
- shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible
- one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household
- any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person
- travelling to and from work, but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home
Watch live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/lrwPbcHu8YY
Watch live on the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/cv5may