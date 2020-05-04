Leaders to give update on Coronavirus response in North Yorkshire

Please share the news













Date(s) - 05/05/2020

1:00pm

Leaders of North Yorkshire’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic will give an update on the work they are doing, and take questions from residents and businesses, in a live broadcast on Tuesday 5 May.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan will lead the live update and will be joined by:

Chief Constable Lisa Winward – North Yorkshire Police

– North Yorkshire Police Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Members of the public are invited to watch the meeting from 1.00pm on Tuesday on YouTube and submit questions in advance by emailing info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #NYscrutiny or commenting on Facebook. Not all questions will be able to be used, but they will inform the Commissioner’s questioning and the general discussion.

Julia Mulligan has decided in these uncertain times that there should be a regular update on the Coronavirus response direct to residents and businesses, and this is the forth of those broadcasts.

Previous meetings can be viewed on our website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/coronavirus/cvupdate/

Questions answered at the last meeting included:

These updates replace the regular public accountability meetings which are an opportunity to ensure the police and fire service are performing as well as possible to keep North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.

All are invited to find out more about the meeting and watch live at www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk

Agenda:

Police – operational response update

Fire – operational response update

Police hot topic – Organised crime during lockdown

Fire hot topic – Protecting vulnerable people

Any other business

Everyone must stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

You should only leave the house for 1 of 4 reasons:

shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible

one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

travelling to and from work, but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home

Watch live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/lrwPbcHu8YY

Watch live on the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/cv5may



