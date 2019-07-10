Last Night at The Proms

Date/Time
Date(s) - 17/10/2019
7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location
Royal Hall, Harrogate

Ripon Road
Harrogate
N. Yorks
HG1 2RD


Marie Curie Harrogate Invite You To a fundraising event in aid of Marie Curie:

Last Night at the Proms! Featuring:

The World Famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Celebrated Soprano Grace Note

Renowned Bass Baritone Phil Wilcox

A traditional last night of the proms with Britain’s favourite songs. Get ready to sing your heart out!

17th October – 7:30pm @The Harrogate Royal Hall

Tickets from £20. Box for 2 With Bubbly £85 (Book At www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk)

Corporate & Group packages Available at: harrogatefundraisinggroup.mariecurie@outlook.com Tel: 07956 493 069

@HarrogateMarieCurieFG





