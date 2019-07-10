Date/Time
Date(s) - 17/10/2019
7:30pm - 10:00pm
Location
Royal Hall, Harrogate
Ripon Road
Harrogate
N. Yorks
HG1 2RD
Marie Curie Harrogate Invite You To a fundraising event in aid of Marie Curie:
Last Night at the Proms! Featuring:
The World Famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Celebrated Soprano Grace Note
Renowned Bass Baritone Phil Wilcox
A traditional last night of the proms with Britain’s favourite songs. Get ready to sing your heart out!
17th October – 7:30pm @The Harrogate Royal Hall
Tickets from £20. Box for 2 With Bubbly £85 (Book At www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk)
Corporate & Group packages Available at: harrogatefundraisinggroup.mariecurie@outlook.com Tel: 07956 493 069
@HarrogateMarieCurieFG