Off High Street - Knaresborough

Off High Street - Knaresborough

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19/07/2019 - 27/07/2019

All Day

Location

Frazer Theatre

Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



The Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019, a proud presentation of The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club, is almost upon us. Over two weekends, from 19th to 27th July, eight great shows destined for The Edinburgh Fringe will stop off in Knaresborough for special work-in-progress previews. As always, we’ve assembled the best and the brightest comedy talent around, with something for everyone and all comedy tastes. As we like to say, it’s “The four hottest days of Summer”!

The full line-up of the festival features:

Friday 19th July, 8pm

Harriet Dyer: “The Dinosaur Show”. Harriet (BBC3, BBC Live at The Fringe, BBC Radio 4 Extra, BBC Knock Knock, BBC Ouch, Absolute Radio) loves dinosaurs, you probably do too so come and dip your body in her very large catacomb of chaos. New show, whatever happens – dinosaurs and ditties are a guarantee.

Lou Conran: “Things I Think & Probably Shouldn’t Say”. What it says in the title. Therefore I’m allowed to say it’s a work in progress because if you lot don’t like what I’m saying then at least I can say I was just experimenting. (Having said that I don’t do politics, I don’t do satire, I just say things that aren’t always appropriate, and apparently you’re not always allowed to do that. Until now.)

Saturday 20th July 8pm

Rob Rouse & Helen Rutter: “Funny in Real Life”. A stand up comedian sees his world fall apart when his wife decides he can no longer mention her onstage. Should anything be off-limits in the realm of confessional comedy? Is it OK to overshare with an audience of complete strangers? How would you feel if your life was turned into a joke? After last year’s hugely successful run of their debut play – ‘The Ladder’- real life married couple, Rob Rouse (‘Bottom’ in Upstart Crow, BBC) and Helen Rutter (Holby City, Coronation Street) return to Edinburgh with their brand new show.

Boothby Graffoe: The Best Of”. Boothby Graffoe will be spending an hour or so singing songs he’s sung before and some new ones he’s written specially and songs that come into his head on the night and will probably never be sung again. And saying funny things he’s said before and funny things things that he’s written specially and funny things that come into his head on the night and will probably never be said again. They call it a Work In Progress. He calls it the show he’s been doing for over 30 years. He sells out gigs all over the country. See him at the Frazer theatre in Knaresborough on 20th July and find out why.

Friday 26th July, 8pm

Tom Toal: “Mediocre Boy”. One of the brains behind the “After All This Time Always Podcast” with his brand new show in which Tom Toal asks some tough questions of himself and his place in the comedy industry. Sounds a bit heavy to me… he will have some jokes as well about losing your wedding ring, going on holiday to Disneyland, working in a butchery and the expectations society places on us on account of our gender.

Mark Simmons: “One-Linerererer”. Star of ITV1’s Out There, Mark is an exceptional one-liner comedian. It won him a place in Dave’s prestigious Best Joke of The Fringe in Edinburgh 2017 and his solo show that year was nominated Best Show by the Amused Moose Comedy Awards. Also, he has been recently supporting Seann Walsh, Rob Beckett and Rob Brydon on their national tours.

Saturday 27th July, 8pm

Maisie Adam: “Hang Fire”. Harrogate born Maisie Adam returns with her second full length show, working out who is to blame and for what. After winning So You Think You’re Funny in 2017, in 2018 Maisie won the Amused Moose National New Comic award and was nominated for Best Newcomer in the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. As seen on ITV2’s The Stand Up Sketch Show.

Alfie Moore: “Fair Cop Unleashed”. Join BBC Radio 4’s Cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for his latest stand-up tour show. Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance. It was no laughing matter – but this show certainly is! Enjoy Alfie’s unique brand of police-based humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force. It’d be a crime to miss it!

Tickets for the four 8pm double-bill shows are £10 each, while tickets for both double-bill show on the first or second weekend are £18. A special super-value ticket granting access to all four shows can be purchased for just £32. Tickets can be purchased from www.knaresboroughcomedyfestival.com, The Olde Chemist Shop in Knaresborough or by calling 07835 927965











Frazer Theatre Vice-Chairman John Pearce said We’ve been celebrating ‘Five Years of Funny’ all year long at the Frazer Theatre, as we lead up to our huge fifth birthday in November, so we knew we had to make the 2019 edition of the Knaresborough Comedy festival the best yet. We’re over the moon with the quality of the acts who want to come and perform for us, our fantastic audiences have given us a reputation for being a venue where comedians love to visit and the hardest thing was narrowing down the available acts to the eight we have! As always, we’ve tried to provide something for everybody, with the surrealism of Harriet Dyer, long form storytelling from Tom Toal, observational humour from Alfie Moore and even, for the first time ever, a play from Rob Rouse and Helen Rutter. It’s a great chance to see a real range of comedy, without having to go north of the border to the Fringe! We recommend getting tickets early because demand is already very high for The Four Hottest Days of Summer!









