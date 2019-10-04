Kids Halloween Half Term Party – Day

Date/Time
Date(s) - 01/11/2019
10:30am - 2:00pm
West Park URC Church
West Park
Harrogate
NORTH YORKSHIRE
HG1 1BL
Kid Halloween Party at West Park UCR Church, HG1 1BL
1st November 10.30am to 2pm
Trick ‘r’ Treat Sweet hunt
Monster Disco
Amazing themed venue
Prizes for Best costume
Safe indoor environment to enjoy Halloween
Refreshments for Kids & Adults
£10 Per Child – Includes FREE trick ‘r’ treat sweetie bag and sweets.
AGES 2 to 11
All children must be accompanied by an Adult
Vegan AND Gluten-free Sweets Available
Tickets available at
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kids-half-term-halloween-party-friday-1st-november-tickets-74752676267
Or on the Door (Subject to availability)