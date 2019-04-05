Justin Moorhouse: Northern Joker

Loading Map.... The Forum

Bullamoor Road - Northallerton

Events Bullamoor Road - Northallerton 54.3411239 -1.4303797999999688

Date/Time

Date(s) - 05/04/2019

8:00pm - 9:30pm

Location

The Forum

Bullamoor Road

Northallerton

North Yorkshire

DL6 1LP



These days Justin’s not certain about anything apart from his uncertainty – Brexit looms, it appears the Cold War is being rebooted and that’s before we begin to worry about what’s happening in America…closer to home he’s starting to feel redundant as a parent. One kid is leaving home, the dog is getting older and needs fewer walks, and the youngest kid hits thirteen and cancels the family subscription to The Beano.

On top of this the golden age of the Northern straight white male comedian has gone the way of the dinosaurs. Can he adapt to survive? What next for this Northern Joker? What can he talk to his daughter about now she cares little for Dennis the Menace and the Bash St Kids? Hang on. Perhaps nothing has changed that much. When he was thirteen, the Russians were scary, the White House was a madhouse and he’d never been to Europe anyhow.

