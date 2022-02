Date/Time

Date(s) - 21 February 2022 - 25 February 2022

12:00pm - 3:00pm

Location

Ripon Museums

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1LE



This February half-term, visitors to the Workhouse Museum will be able to enjoy a series of family-friendly activities.

From Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm, Ripon Museums will be hosting wet felting workshops, a museum trail, have a go at making your own wallpaper artwork and baking Wilfra Cakes in the Victorian kitchen.

Come along and get creative!