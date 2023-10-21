Calling all budding poets! Enter into a world of rhymes, rhythm and imagination with Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho. Join us for a fantastic session of bold, fun poetry with his brand-new poetry anthology Poetry Prompts!

In this interactive session, Joseph will read some poems from his new book, before writing a new poem with the help of the audience. Have fun guessing riddles, powering up your poetry skills, and discovering just how easy it is to be courageous with poetry.

Children Tickets are £7 per child. Up to two adults per children’s event will be able to enter the event for free (a ticket must be booked). Additional adult tickets will be charged at £7 per adult.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/joseph-coelho-poems-out-loud-6-21-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303