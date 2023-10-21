Get ready to let your imagination and creativity run wild on this journey of words, rhymes and pictures that will inspire any young storyteller.

Join Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho as he reads his fantastic new picture book One Little Word, a story all about friendship, understanding and the power of an apology. Followed by interactive poetry, colouring-in activities and the chance to unleash your creativity!

Children Tickets are £7 per child. Up to two adults per children’s event will be able to enter the event for free (a ticket must be booked). Additional adult tickets will be charged at £7 per adult.

You can book online here:https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/joseph-coelho-one-little-word-3-6-21-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303