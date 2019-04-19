Jollyboat – Bards Against Humanity Tour

Date/Time
Date(s) - 19/04/2019
12:00am

Location
Frazer Theatre

Off High Street
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG50EQ


On Friday 19th April The brings”Edinburgh Fringe legends” Jollyboat to the Frazer with their Bards Against Humanity Tour when they will present their best comedy songs from 10 years of touring comedy clubs, comic cons and music festivals.

Brothers Ed and Tommy always enjoy a trip to Knaresborough, and not just because of the backstage biscuits! They say “We’re excited to return to the funkiest little town in the north – last year, in a tour featuring all the major cities in the UK, this became the gig where we had a big ‘blow out’ afterwards ”

Tickets are £10 and are available at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or calling 07835 927965.

Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

★★★★★ “It’s wonderful to see a comedy duo with such natural chemistry who clearly love to make each other laugh.” — Broadway Baby
★★★★★ “It won’t be long before the Jollyboat boys are boarding the fame galleon and plundering richly deserved booty” — ThreeWeeks
★★★★★ “undeniably silly, but cleverly crafted” — Geek Chocolate

