Date/Time
Date(s) - 13/03/2020
8:00pm - 10:00pm

Location
Frazer Theatre

Off High Street
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG50EQ


On Friday 13th March, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents “Edinburgh Fringe legends” Jollyboat as they play their best comedy songs from a decade of touring comedy clubs, comic cons and music festivals.

For some reason, our Knaresborough tour shows are always the ones that turn into wild parties, afterwards, so do join us for a drink!

Tickets are £10 and are available from our online box office at frazertheatre.co.uk or calling 07835 927965.

Under 18s are welcome at this venue but parental discretion is required – the show contains strong language and sexual references.

Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm

★★★★★ “It’s wonderful to see a comedy duo with such natural chemistry who clearly love to make each other laugh.” — Broadway Baby
★★★★★ “It won’t be long before the Jollyboat boys are boarding the fame galleon and plundering richly deserved booty” — ThreeWeeks
★★★★★ “undeniably silly, but cleverly crafted” — Geek Chocolate






