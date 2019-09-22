John Robertson .. The Dark Room

Please share the news











Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Date(s) - 23/11/2019

8:00pm - 9:15pm

On Saturday 23rd November at 8pm the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes back John Robertson with his interactive game show for adults “The Dark Room”.

Tickets are £10 (+ £1 booking fee) and are available from our online box at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

There will also be a child-friendly version Dark Room For Kids at 2pm

YOU AWAKE TO FIND YOURSELF IN A DARK ROOM! You, the audience, are trapped in an interactive, retro gaming nightmare; choose an option, find the way out, and escape The Dark Room! If you succeed, you’ll take home £1000… but if you fail YOU WILL DIE! For you are not alone in The Dark Room; the merciless overlord of improv, John Robertson, is here to guide you through an hour of expertly crafted chaos and anarchy. And in the end, eeeeeverybody plays!

So will you:

A) Find the Light Switch?

B) Go North?

C) Abandon Hope?

Originally an interactive YouTube game created in 2012, the Dark Room went viral and has attracted more than 4 million views. Improv king John Robertson then transformed the game into a live show, and with no two shows ever the same, The Dark Room continues to sell out high capacity venues at Insomnia Gaming Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, EB Games Expo, PAX Australia, London Film & Comicon, MCM Comic Con and more! In September 2018, the Dark Room was adapted into an actual video game, topping the Steam charts in the first few days of release and gaining critical acclaim worldwide! ‘One of the most clever, hilarious and innovative takes on the genre I’ve ever seen’ – PC Powerplay.

‘NOT TO BE MISSED’ – The Guardian

★★★★★ ‘The Dark Room is utterly unique, it’s hard to describe the magic and joyful

surprises awaiting you within without utterly scaring you off.’ – The Skinny

★★★★★ ‘You must see this show’ – British Comedy Guide

★★★★★ ‘You have to see the Dark Room at least once in your life’ – The Scottish Sun

★★★★ ‘Great fun, nostalgic, but also a fresh angle for comedy’ – Den of Geek

★★★★ ‘Genuinely, irresistibly dangerous’ – The Stage

‘Watching audiences attempt to tackle the challenge and fail is one of the funniest sights around, don’t miss it.’ (Daily Telegraph)











