John Robertson …The Dark Room For Kids

Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/11/2019
2:00pm - 3:15pm

Location
Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG50EQ


On Saturday 23rd November at 2pm, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is proud to host the winner of the BEST KIDS SHOW at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2018, John Robertson’s “The Dark Room for Kids”.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children with a family of 4 (max 2 adults) for £30 (10% booking fee applies). They are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965.

Doors open at 1:30pm and the show starts at 2pm.

You and your family are stuck inside a live-action video game! How will you escape?!

Pick options off the screen in this fun, fear-filled, text-based interactive adventure game.
It’s funny for the adults, funny for the kids and doesn’t patronize anyone.

Will you: A) Find Light Switch? B) Go North? C) Explode in a shower of stinking guts?

Join us for a bonkers family game show with a grumpy host. Featuring challenges, trouble, real(ly) terrible prizes and jokes about Fortnite.

Can YOU escape the Dark Room?

……………………………………………………………..

This bit is for parents only: This show is recommended for 11+ but younger kids are welcome, too. There may be some mild language but it’s more like Roald Dahl than YouTube.


