John-Luke Roberts: After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP !!

Date(s) - 21/02/2020

8:00pm - 9:30pm

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 21st February 2020, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes the critically acclaimed idiot John-Luke Roberts who returns to the road with another ridiculously long titled show.

In a brand-new hour of extraordinary daft-hearted comedy, expect to not know why you are laughing once more… even when he gives you the punchline first. Jokes about staring into the Nietzschean void, the stupid decisions of kings and how Pinocchio can save the world all might make appearances in this hour of absolute silliness. But then again, maybe they won’t. Who knows what could happen!

★★★★★ “Freewheeling escapism…A joy” Fest Magazine

★★★★★ “A masterpiece…The show is exquisite, with every last element fine-tuned to perform its function” One4Review

★★★★.5 “A relentless tempest of insanely inspired shenanigans; a dizzying parade of mad skits and eccentric characters, all built on a nugget of peculiar innovation…Unflaggingly funny” Chortle

★★★★ “an impeccably choreographed, giddily inventive, turbo-charged hour” The Telegraph

★★★★ “a hit” The Times

★★★★ “Killer gags…glorious idiocy” The Guardian

★★★★ “Mind warping hour which follows through brilliantly on its own absurd logic…relentlessly funny” The List

Tickets are £11 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or calling 07835 927965.