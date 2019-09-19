John-Luke Roberts: After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP !!

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 21/02/2020
8:00pm - 9:30pm

Location
Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG50EQ


On Friday 21st February 2020, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes the critically acclaimed idiot John-Luke Roberts who returns to the road with another ridiculously long titled show.

In a brand-new hour of extraordinary daft-hearted comedy, expect to not know why you are laughing once more… even when he gives you the punchline first. Jokes about staring into the Nietzschean void, the stupid decisions of kings and how Pinocchio can save the world all might make appearances in this hour of absolute silliness. But then again, maybe they won’t. Who knows what could happen!

★★★★★ “Freewheeling escapism…A joy” Fest Magazine
★★★★★ “A masterpiece…The show is exquisite, with every last element fine-tuned to perform its function” One4Review
★★★★.5 “A relentless tempest of insanely inspired shenanigans; a dizzying parade of mad skits and eccentric characters, all built on a nugget of peculiar innovation…Unflaggingly funny” Chortle
★★★★ “an impeccably choreographed, giddily inventive, turbo-charged hour” The Telegraph
★★★★ “a hit” The Times
★★★★ “Killer gags…glorious idiocy” The Guardian
★★★★ “Mind warping hour which follows through brilliantly on its own absurd logic…relentlessly funny” The List

Tickets are £11 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or calling 07835 927965.


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Gavin Webster : Northern Hemisphere Tour

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info