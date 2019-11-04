Jennyfields surgery – Police, Fire and Crime Commssioner

Please share the news













Loading Map.... Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

12 Granby Road - Harrogate

Events 12 Granby Road - Harrogate 53.995901 -1.521712

Date/Time

Date(s) - 11/11/2019

4:00pm - 6:00pm

Location

Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

12 Granby Road

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 4ST



Residents from Jennyfields and the surrounding area have their chance to their raise concerns about policing or community safety issues on Monday 11 November.

The appointment based surgeries will take place between 4.00pm, and 6.00pm giving residents and business the opportunity to raise personal or private issues, good or bad, on a one to one basis. Surgeries are by appointment only.

If anti social behaviour, speeding or the lack of visible policing is troubling you and your community, Julia would like to hear about from you.

To book your time with Julia – or for further information about other advice surgeries – please:

call 01423 569 562 or

email info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk

Advice surgeries are organised around the county on different days and at different times; you do not necessarily have to go to the surgery closest to your home, but can choose the one most convenient to you.

For more information on advice surgeries, visit our website at:

www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/events/







