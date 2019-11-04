PCC Mulligan
PCC Julia Mulligan

Jennyfields surgery – Police, Fire and Crime Commssioner

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 11/11/2019
4:00pm - 6:00pm

Location
Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

12 Granby Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 4ST


Residents from Jennyfields and the surrounding area have their chance to their raise concerns about policing or community safety issues on Monday 11 November.

The appointment based surgeries will take place between 4.00pm, and 6.00pm giving residents and business the opportunity to raise personal or private issues, good or bad, on a one to one basis. Surgeries are by appointment only.

If anti social behaviour, speeding or the lack of visible policing is troubling you and your community, Julia would like to hear about from you.

To book your time with Julia – or for further information about other advice surgeries – please:

call 01423 569 562 or

email info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk

Advice surgeries are organised around the county on different days and at different times; you do not necessarily have to go to the surgery closest to your home, but can choose the one most convenient to you.

For more information on advice surgeries, visit our website at:
www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/events/





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Pateley Bridge Late Night Opening

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info