Jeneba Kanneh-Mason concert

The immensely talented Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will follow in the footsteps of two of her siblings to make her Harrogate debut.

Jeneba recently made her BBC Proms debut with the Chineke! Orchestra, performing the Florence Price Concerto and was heralded by the press as “demonstrating musical insight, technical acuity, and an engaging performing persona” (Music OMH).

An avid recital performer, Jeneba was named one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars’ and appeared on Julian Lloyd Webber’s radio series in 2021. She was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, and currently holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music.

Jeneba will perform a delightful chamber programme which includes a work for solo piano by Price, an exclusive performance for the Sunday Series.

Ticket pricing: £23 (Band A) £21 (Band B). Book a series subscription for all four concerts to receive a 10% discount. We’re offering everyone under 35 the opportunity to attend one of the Sunday Series concerts for £5. To redeem this offer call our Box Office. You will need to bring photo ID to the concert of your choosing.

Book online at https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/jeneba-kanneh-mason-26-february-2023/ or call 01423 562303.

Programme:

Shostakovich – Prelude and Fugue in D major

Prokofiev – 10 Pieces from Romeo and Juliet

Mendelssohn – Rondo Capriccioso Op. 14

Beethoven – Piano Sonata in D Major, No. 7, Op. 10

Price – Fantasie Negre No. 1 in E minor