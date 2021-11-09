‘In Memoriam’: a concert of music and words for Remembrance Sunday

Date/Time

Date(s) - 14 November 2021

3:30pm - 4:30pm

Location

Bolton Abbey

Skipton

North Yorkshire

BD23 6AL



On Remembrance Sunday Cantores Salicium, Bolton Priory’s principal guest choir, will present its first concert in almost two years. LIke all similar groups, the choir was unable to meet during the height of the pandemic and only in September was it possible for us to start rehearsals again, with safety measures in place. ‘In Memoriam’ will commemorate not only those afflicted by wars but this year will have an extra dimension in remembering all those who have died as a result of the pandemic. The choir will be conducted by musical director, Lindy Williams.

The music will include works of a reflective nature by Byrd, Victoria, Purcell and Handel, including the solo aria “Ombra mai fu”, best known as his Largo. Also by Handel the less well-known but exceptionally beautiful soprano duet, “De torrente in via bibet” – “He will drink from the stream along the way” – from Dixit Dominus.

Some of the readings have been chosen specifically to connect with the music. Sebastian Faulkes’ ‘Birdsong’ frequently refers to the soldiers’ awareness of birds singing in trees such as plane and chestnut , whilst in “Ombra mai fu” the singer reflects on the comfort given by the shade of the plane tree. Victoria’s ”Ecce quomodo moritur justus” – “Behold how the just one dies” – includes a call to remember and thus links to Edward Thomas’ poem “In memoriam”. Other readings include a passage from Camus’ ‘The Plague’ and poems by Wilfred Owen.





Through music and words in the beautiful surroundings of Bolton Priory we hope you will come and share our remembrance of people who have died or been impoverished or displaced by conflicts throughout the world, and those who have died or been adversely affected by the pandemic, as well as those who are contnuing to work so hard to keep everything going throughout this difficult time.

The concert is on Sunday November 14th at 3.30 p.m. in the Priory Church, Bolton Abbey. The programme lasts for about one hour. Parking is free in the village car park for concert-goers and is available at the church for those less able to walk from the village. Tickets cost £10 (under 18s free) and are available on the door or at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/in-memoriam-tickets-189277302507

Covid safety: To keep each other safe we ask concert-goers please to wear masks or face-coverings if possible, at least when arriving and leaving the church. Some physically distanced seating will be available.

For further details please visit our website shortly before the concert date https://www.cantores-salicium.org.uk/

