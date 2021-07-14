Date/Time

Date(s) - 30/07/2021 - 31/07/2021

7:00pm - 4:00pm

West Park United Reformed Church

The “I Am So Many Things True Identity Tour” with Dom & Thea Muir is coming to Harrogate on Fri 30th to Sat 31st July 2021!

Free Entry.

Thea and Dom have both been on painful, yet redemptive, journeys to discover our true identity in Christ and in the process have developed a passion for seeing others become the fullest and freest version of who God made you to be.

I Am So Many Things was launched in July 2017 by Thea and Dominic Muir. Dominic is an evangelist, teacher, author (‘God Hunger: Meditations from a Life of Longing’ and ‘Firebrand: Devotions from a Life of Burning’) and revivalist with a passion for street ministry and the priesthood of all believers.

Thea is an artist, adventurer and overcomer. After struggling with eating disorders for many years Thea has a huge value for authenticity and deeply desires to see people set free from shame, and becoming the fullest and freest versions of themselves. I Am So Many Things came out the breaking and remaking that God did in her life in the vital area of identity.

Emerging out of habits of mask-wearing and performance Thea called to God to show her who she really was. One by one she amassed a list of ‘I am’ statements that she would speak over herself daily. In 2016 she started to illustrate them and when her husband, Dom, saw the journal of simple truths and pictures he decided he would rather like a copy.

I Am So Many Things is a movement bringing transformation through beautiful truths and excellent products. Our mission is two fold. Firstly, we want to see a whole generation of believers walking in the fullness of who God made them to be. Secondly, through creative, excellent and accessible products and truths we want to provoke the unchurched to question everything they are about.

7-9pm Friday 30th July

9.30am-4pm Saturday 31st July

There may also be an optional opportunity to take part in some street evangelism with Dom Muir.

Refreshments and breakfast pastries will be provided.

Please bring your own lunch or purchase in the town centre.

Parking limited.

To book your free entry ticket:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/discover-who-you-really-are-with-thea-and-dom-muir-tickets-162603921707



