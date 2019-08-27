Please share the news













Bedale Road - Hunton

Date(s) - 07/09/2019 - 08/09/2019

10:00am - 5:00pm

Hunton

Bedale Road

Hunton

North Yorkshire

DL8 1QF



Hunton Steam Gathering takes place annually in farmland to the east of the Village of Hunton in Lower Wensleydale.

2019 is looking to be another bumper year with 1000 exhibits due to display over 120 years of Agricultural and Motoring Heritage on the 70-acre event site. Exhibitor highlights include 30 steam engines and 60 miniature steam engines along with an original set of steam gallopers. In addition to this, we have over 200 classic cars, 200 tractors, commercial vehicles, motorbikes, stationary engines and much more.

Attractions also include a large Craft and Food Market showcasing local produce, Trade stalls, vintage working demonstrations, bike display team, bar, full catering facilities, autojumble and Fun Fair including steam powered gallopers. An action packed main arena will see displays from the vast exhibits, a dog agility team, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service demonstrations (Sunday), a classic Auto-test, Burmese Mountain Dogs and much more. Additional attractions include a vintage ploughing match on the Sunday of the event with the addition of two pairs of heavy horses competing in the match.

Over the weekend the site comes alive with the smell of steam, sounds of vintage working engines and fair organs playing throughout the site to create an atmosphere of nostalgia and bygone days. The event aims to provide something for all the family and is now one of the biggest events of its kind in the North.

Organised by an entirely volunteer committee the HSG Team have donated thousands of pounds to local charities over the years. The Team invite you to come along and enjoy an action-packed weekend on the 7th & 8th September 2019. Further information and news regarding attractions can be found on the website or the Facebook.









