Hungrytown Comes to Tockwith

Date/Time
Date(s) - 20/07/2019
12:00am
Location
Tockwith Village Hall
1 Marston Road
Tockwith
North Yorkshire
YO26 7PR
The Tockwith Village Hall welcomes the celebrated Americana duo Hungrytown. In the past two years alone, Hungrytown has toured extensively throughout the US, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand. They recently returned from a four-month tour of the American south, midwest, southwest and California. Hungrytown’s current tour, Lost In The Roundabout, is their twelfth in the UK.
Hungrytown is made up of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, from the northeastern state of Vermont. They have been touring professionally for fifteen years Their third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 “Best of the Year” lists. “Not only is this one of the best albums of 2015, it’s one of the best of the decade,” proclaimed New York Music Daily.
The duo’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programmes, including the Independent Film Channel’s, Portlandia, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Neftlix’s comedy, Lady Dynamite, National Geographic’s Aerial America; as well as in various documentaries and major sporting events.