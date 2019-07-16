Hungrytown Comes to Tockwith

Please share the news













1 Marston Road - Tockwith

Date(s) - 20/07/2019

Tockwith Village Hall

1 Marston Road

Tockwith

North Yorkshire

YO26 7PR



The Tockwith Village Hall welcomes the celebrated Americana duo Hungrytown. In the past two years alone, Hungrytown has toured extensively throughout the US, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand. They recently returned from a four-month tour of the American south, midwest, southwest and California. Hungrytown’s current tour, Lost In The Roundabout, is their twelfth in the UK.

Hungrytown is made up of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, from the northeastern state of Vermont. They have been touring professionally for fifteen years Their third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 “Best of the Year” lists. “Not only is this one of the best albums of 2015, it’s one of the best of the decade,” proclaimed New York Music Daily.

The duo's songs and music have appeared in numerous television programmes, including the Independent Film Channel's, Portlandia, Comedy Central's The Daily Show and Neftlix's comedy, Lady Dynamite, National Geographic's Aerial America; as well as in various documentaries and major sporting events.








