Date/Time

Date(s) - 5 December 2021

2:30pm - 4:00pm

Location

Friends Meeting House

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 5PP



Welcome to the HumanWisdom Meetup! Join us on Sunday the 5th December at 2:30pm in Harrogate, at Harrogate Quakers, Friends Meeting House, 12a Queen Parade, HG1 5PP, to explore the benefits of living with wisdom, and how it can help you be the best version of yourself. Your host will meet Lynda Fussell, who is a HumanWisdom coach.

You will hear about the Human Wisdom Project, the HumanWisdom app, connect with others, and have a discussion on how wisdom can help us live with less stress and anxiety. This wisdom comes from understanding yourself, and is not based on any ideology.

The Human Wisdom Project aims to bring people together to explore our shared humanity and live with wisdom. Our mission is to reduce suffering and make the world a better place by empowering people to gain a better understanding of themselves and how their minds work. By doing so, we hope to make the world a better place.

Understanding ourselves and how our minds work can help us avoid and more easily overcome the many problems related to our thinking – like mental health problems, relationship conflict, addiction, violence, war, and climate change.





