Date(s) - 26/03/2020

8:00pm - 8:15pm

A huge round of applause will be taking place on Thursday as a thank you to the NHS staff working during the coronavirus/ Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers of Clap for our Carers are asking everyone to clap at 8pm on 26 March 2020, from your garden, front door step or balcony.