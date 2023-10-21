Join Sir Vince Cable for a timeless and entertaining education in the dark arts of politics.

Following the arc of a life in politics – from childhood aspirations and first attempts at getting elected, to navigating the back benches, ascending the greasy pole, dealing with detractors, facing crises, and finally escaping – Cable weaves together the wittiest, wisest and most acerbic political quotations from the last 2,000 years.

Vince Cable is the former Liberal Democrat leader 2017-2019 and was Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, and Skills 2010-2015. Some of his achievements include launching the world’s first ever Green Investment Bank to support young people through apprenticeships and the promotion of socially responsible capitalism.

This event will be hosted by author, producer and podcast host Joe Haddow.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/how-to-be-a-politician-with-sir-vince-cable-21-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303