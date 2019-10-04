Horror Prom

Date/Time
Date(s) - 01/11/2019
7:30pm - 11:30pm

Location
West Park URC Church

West Park
Harrogate
NORTH YORKSHIRE
HG1 1BL


Horror Prom

🎃The Ultimate Halloween Party 🎃

80’s Horror inspired Prom
Tickets include:
Welcome drink 🥤
A 3 Course Meal by BBQ World Champion Andy Annat 🍖
Prom Disco & Dance
Prom Photos
Licensed Bar 🍻
Live Entertainment 🎵

All set in an incredible Horror church venue
Fancy Dress is a must!! 💃

£40pp

Tickets at
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/horror-prom-halloween-party-1st-november-tickets-74787939741





