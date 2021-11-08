Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group (HASAG) meeting and AGM

Date/Time

Date(s) - 23 November 2021

7:30pm - 8:45pm

Location

Woodlands Methodist Church

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7SG



TUESDAY 23RD NOVEMBER @ 7.30PM

Woodlands Methodist Church Hall,

Wetherby Road.

Our AGM is here again although it seems no time since our “zoom” meeting last year.

Once again we are going to have a joint meeting with the Woodlands Community Garden and then split into our two groups for the brief business bit of the AGM.

We plan to have a talk from Sue Vasey about the history of Hookstone Woods and the Friends of Hookstone Wood who did a lot of work to keep it as a public space.

Fingers crossed for a clear night as we will have a telescope to do some stargazing. You might wish to bring binoculars or another telescope along.

And of course – tea and cake is essential!!

Please come and join us. We would love to have your ideas on how Hookstone Wood and Stonefall Park should be looked after so we can all continue to enjoy them.

Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group

Contact : Edna HASAGgroup@outlook.com

Like and follow us on facebook Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group – HASAG | Facebook

www.hasactiongroup.wordpress.com





