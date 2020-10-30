Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group AGM – all welcome

Date/Time
Date(s) - 05/11/2020
7:00pm - 8:30pm
Categories
This is for you if you have an interest or use the Hookstone Woods (adjacent to Yorkshire Show ground) or Stonefall Park (near to the Harrogate recycling centre)
See https://hasactiongroup.wordpress.com/
AGENDA
AGM 5 November 2020 at 7pm
Online via zoom.
Apologies
Minutes of previous AGM meeting on 16.11.2019
Matters arising
Report from committee on activities for the year
Treasurers report
Approval of reports and accounts
Election of officers
Chair
Secretary
Treasurer
Funding officer
At least one other
Membership fees
Future projects.
Any other business
Membership fees will be due for 2019/20. Although it is not essential to be a member to participate, fees and donations are necessary to cover the cost of our essential public liability insurance.
If you would like to join, whether you wish to become more involved or just to listen.
Email hasaggroup@outlook.com and they will send a link to log in.