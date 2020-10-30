Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group AGM – all welcome

Please share the news











1 Share

Date/Time

Date(s) - 05/11/2020

7:00pm - 8:30pm

Categories

This is for you if you have an interest or use the Hookstone Woods (adjacent to Yorkshire Show ground) or Stonefall Park (near to the Harrogate recycling centre)

See https://hasactiongroup.wordpress.com/

AGENDA

AGM 5 November 2020 at 7pm

Online via zoom.

Apologies

Minutes of previous AGM meeting on 16.11.2019

Matters arising

Report from committee on activities for the year

Treasurers report

Approval of reports and accounts

Election of officers

Chair

Secretary

Treasurer

Funding officer

At least one other

Membership fees

Future projects.

Any other business

Membership fees will be due for 2019/20. Although it is not essential to be a member to participate, fees and donations are necessary to cover the cost of our essential public liability insurance.

If you would like to join, whether you wish to become more involved or just to listen.

Email hasaggroup@outlook.com and they will send a link to log in.



