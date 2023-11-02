HHCC Outdoor Pop Up Christmas Market

By kind permission of Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C., Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) are delighted to be hosting our annual Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market! The event will be held on Sunday 26 November 2023, 10am-3pm at the Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C., Station View, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 7JA.

We will have live music, merry donkeys, Father Christmas in his Grotto and hand selected stalls including arts, crafts, handmade jewellery, wax melts and candles, Christmas decorations plus much more. Food and drinks stalls will also be available on the day. A licenced bar will be provided by Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C. This will be a perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping! We would love for you to join us and support your local NHS.

All proceeds received will go towards making life changing differences to staff, patients and families here at #teamHDFT. Your ticket gives you access to the event, a drink and a mince pie on arrival and not forgetting a visit to Father Christmas himself!

Tickets are now available for a donation of: £2 for children over the age of 3, under 3s are free and £5 per adult (including children aged 14 and over). To book your tickets, please click the ‘Sign up’ button below and complete your details and join us for a fun festive day. You don’t want to miss out!