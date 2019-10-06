HOPEWALK at Swinsty Reservoir in Memory of Dom Sowa
HOPEWALK at Swinsty Reservoir in Memory of Dom Sowa 2018

HGS HOPEWALK 2019

Date/Time
Date(s) - 20/10/2019
10:00am

Location
Swinsty Reservoir

Fewston
Nr Harrogate

LS21 2NP


HOPEWALK is a months of walks up and down the UK, anyone can organise one with the objective of raising awareness and supporting Papyrus – a national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

Harrogate Grammar School are organising a HOPEWALK with Pat Sowa, and together we would like to invite the wider community to take part in our HOPEWALK in memory of Dom Sowa who attended Harrogate Grammar School and who we sadly lost in 2017.

Our HOPEWALK will take place on Sunday 20 October at 10am at Swinsty reservoir, there are more details on our website – www.harrogategrammar.co.uk

This is not intended as a fundraising event but an act of solidarity to continue to raise awareness as a school. Should people like to make a donation the please do so at: https://papyrus-uk.org/donate/





 


