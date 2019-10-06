HGS HOPEWALK 2019

Please share the news











Loading Map.... Swinsty Reservoir

Fewston - Nr Harrogate

Events Fewston - Nr Harrogate 53.98107374224589 -1.7125539094482747

Date/Time

Date(s) - 20/10/2019

10:00am

Location

Swinsty Reservoir

Fewston

Nr Harrogate



LS21 2NP



HOPEWALK is a months of walks up and down the UK, anyone can organise one with the objective of raising awareness and supporting Papyrus – a national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

Harrogate Grammar School are organising a HOPEWALK with Pat Sowa, and together we would like to invite the wider community to take part in our HOPEWALK in memory of Dom Sowa who attended Harrogate Grammar School and who we sadly lost in 2017.

Our HOPEWALK will take place on Sunday 20 October at 10am at Swinsty reservoir, there are more details on our website – www.harrogategrammar.co.uk

This is not intended as a fundraising event but an act of solidarity to continue to raise awareness as a school. Should people like to make a donation the please do so at: https://papyrus-uk.org/donate/











