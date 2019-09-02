Heritage Open Weekend: Murder at Ripon Workhouse – Victorian CSI!

Please share the news













21/09/2019

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, bringing together over 2,000 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers. Every year in September, places across the country throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all FREE.

All three Ripon Museums will be open for FREE on Saturday 21st September – and we have arranged something very special for all the family – a body has been found at the Workhouse. It’s the heyday of the Victorian detective and you can join the team! Study the victim for clues and interview witnesses. Analyse evidence at the Prison & Police museum and accuse the murderer at the Courthouse.

We are using our three museums to give our Heritage Open Day visitors a taste of being a Victorian detective. With the invention of photography and the early days of forensic techniques, there was the possibility of using science to find out who dunnit. The Crime Scene is the Workhouse Museum and using equipment available at the time, you can examine the scene for clues and question witnesses and possible suspects before moving down to our Prison & Police Museum to solve the puzzles, unlock more clues and handle some objects from our collection. Finally at the Courthouse you can decide which of our suspects was guilty. In the 19th century the penalty for murder was death by hanging. Will you have enough evidence to get a conviction?







