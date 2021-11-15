Henshaws Christmas Craft Fair

Date/Time

Date(s) - 28 November 2021

11:00am - 3:00pm

Location

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG5 9AL



Join us for a day filled with festive activities that the whole family can enjoy.

We will have craft workshops where our skilled workshop leaders will help you to create your own festive crafts, and gift stalls selling unique handmade goods.

There will be lots of Christmas cheer with carol singing plus mince pies and mulled wine to get you in to the festive spirit.

Entry is free, but craft workshops will be ticketed and priced per person.

Workshop timetable:

make your own wooden reindeer

(2hr) £15 – 2 sessions 11-1pm / 2-4pm

paint your own ceramic baubles

(45 mins) £15 (inc 2 baubles.

Pick up in one week) – every hour

create a paper mache Christmas tree

(2 hr) £10 – 2 sessions 11-1pm / 2-4pm

To book places https://checkout.square.site/buy/7YDICZ3E7MDL4MMNHJALDIQF





