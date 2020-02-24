Henshaws Beer Festival

Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16/05/2020
12:00pm - 11:00pm

Location
Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

Bond End
Knaresborough

HG5 9AL


Local breweries Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing, Turning Point and Roosters are joining forces to create another popular event for Henshaws. This year’s Beer Festival will return to Knaresborough for one date only, and promises to be even bigger and better with five local breweries coming together to support Henshaws!

The ambition is to welcome over 1,000 visitors throughout both the daytime and evening sessions, to enjoy our range of 21 hand-picked beers, our gin and fizz bar, gourmet food options, as well an eclectic live music mix. Advance tickets are £15, to include 4 half pints, reusable pint glass and tasting notes. Sessions will run from 12-5pm and 6-11pm, with a £25 ticket option available to enjoy both.




Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Saint Michael’s young supporter, lighting a candle in memory of her father, as part of last year’s Twilight Walk
Previous Story

Saint Michael’s Twilight Walk

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info