Henshaws Beer Festival

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16/05/2020
12:00pm - 11:00pm
Location
Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre
Bond End
Knaresborough
HG5 9AL
Local breweries Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing, Turning Point and Roosters are joining forces to create another popular event for Henshaws. This year’s Beer Festival will return to Knaresborough for one date only, and promises to be even bigger and better with five local breweries coming together to support Henshaws!
The ambition is to welcome over 1,000 visitors throughout both the daytime and evening sessions, to enjoy our range of 21 hand-picked beers, our gin and fizz bar, gourmet food options, as well an eclectic live music mix. Advance tickets are £15, to include 4 half pints, reusable pint glass and tasting notes. Sessions will run from 12-5pm and 6-11pm, with a £25 ticket option available to enjoy both.