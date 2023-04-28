Henshaws Beer Fest 2023

HENSHAWS CHARITY BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR 2023

Following another incredibly successful event in 2022, the Henshaws Beer Festival is returning to the town for an even bigger and better offering. This year’s event will run from Friday 28th April to Sunday 30th April with 2 adult evening sessions and 2 daytime family friendly events, it is full of variety for everyone and a not to miss event for all ages.

The Beer Festival is a vital fundraiser for Henshaws which supports people living with sight loss and disabilities across the north of England.

Festival goers can look forward to sampling a range of handpicked beers, gins, wines and ciders, all proudly produced in Yorkshire.

Local breweries Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Roosters and Turning Point will again be joining forces to help cement this fantastic annual event, which will also include an eclectic mix of live music across 2 stages. Pop up vendors will tempt your taste buds, serving a wonderful selection of freshly cooked food from Mexican to BBQ, delicious Pizza and lots in between. With fun activities and games running throughout the day, there is something for kids (and adults!) of all ages.

The weekend will feature sets from a range of talented local performers, including Rory Hoy, reggae band Drop Leg Steppers, Hot sauce and rapper Lence.

For 2023, Henshaws Beer Festival’s title sponsor is Harrogate based 4Life Wealth Management.

Gary Nash, Operations Director at 4Life Wealth Management said: “We are delighted to support this popular Henshaws event and help the charity raise much needed funds for the brilliant work they do. This Festival represents a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community. We are proud to have Henshaws as our chosen charity, and the team at 4Life Wealth Management are looking forward to working to support Henshaws in a myriad of ways, including walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks for their annual event this July”.

Fundraising Development Manager Gemma Young said: “The Arts and Crafts Centre offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival with a large stage area, undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating. For last year’s event, we welcomed over 850 guests and served over 4,000 drinks, and this year given the addition of the Friday night we look forward to welcoming even more visitors!”

“We are already hugely grateful for the support of our local sponsors including our title sponsor, 4LifeWealth Management, and the local breweries who work so wonderfully together. We rely on the volunteers to make this charity event possible. If you might like to get involved, please get in touch with me on gemma.young@henshaws.org.uk to find out more”.

Further information

Henshaws is a charity that supports disabled people in Yorkshire to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations.

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre enables people living with a range of disabilities to discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential. Open to all, our centre in Knaresborough is a community hub where creativity, friendships and opportunities come to life.

Tickets are available at Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 – each adult ticket receives a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, 50 Bond End, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, HG5 9AL

Tel: 01423 541888

Website: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/what-we-offer/arts-crafts/

Twitter @HenshawsACC Facebook/HenshawsACC