Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre BEASTS Folk & Myth Exhibition at Knaresborough Castle

Date(s) - 01/08/2021 - 31/10/2021

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

The art makers have spent the last 6 months making and creating fantastic beasts found in myths and folklore. The Beasts have manifested themselves as papier mache sculptures, prints, ceramic figures, mosaics and as shadow puppets.

This exciting project was inspired by the Hart Club London’s project #FolkBeastsForAll.

Hart Club champions neurodiversity in the arts gaining recognition for art that so often goes unseen. Hart Club founder Helen Ralli was keen to make connections after having visited Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre back in 2019 and being hugely impressed by what she saw.

This project has proved so important to the centre during the long days of lockdown and has provided excitement and challenge for the art makers and workshop leaders in those rather bleak days.

Henshaws is so pleased that this work will now be seen by the public at Knaresborough Castle in the Courthouse throughout the summer, thanks to Lucy Scott and her wonderful team.

Come and join us for the exhibition opening on Sunday 1st August from 10 -4. There will be children’s crafts and refreshments available, and some delightful handmade products linked to the exhibition.

You will be able to see more of these creatures during the FEVA celebrations as they make an appearance at the Arts & Crafts Centre gardens from the 13th – 22nd August.



