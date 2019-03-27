Harrogate Welcomes the World business roadshow

Date/Time
Date(s) - 27/03/2019
8:30am - 10:00am

Location
Wesley Centre

Oxford Street
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 1PP


Harrogate Borough Council is staging a series of roadshows to help businesses make the most of the UCI Road World Championships.

The cycling championships take place in Yorkshire from 21-29 September, with Harrogate selected as the main competition town, where every race will finish.

A series of free-to-attend ‘Harrogate Welcomes the World’ roadshow events will showcase how local companies and organisations can maximise the business opportunities presented by one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The first three events are:
27 March: Wesley Centre, Harrogate 8.30am
2 April: White Bear, Masham 8.30am
10 April: Henshaws, Knaresborough 4.30pm

Attendees will hear from local organising committee Yorkshire 2019 and Harrogate Borough Council. There will also be a marketing masterclass from Harrogate-based PR experts Cicada.

Thousands of visitors from across the world are expected in the district over the nine days of racing. There will be an estimated global television audience of 150 million and more than three million roadside spectators.

Cllr Graham Swift, Cabinet Member Resources, Enterprise and Economic Development at Harrogate Borough Council, said: “We are delighted and very proud to be hosting one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Our goal is to assist as many local businesses as possible to join in and enjoy the benefits of Harrogate being on the global stage.

“Our business roadshows will provide everything you need to know along with inspiration and tips to ensure that your company can make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

To book your place, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uci-2019-road-world-championships-business-roadshow-tickets-58368877885

Details of further events in Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge will be announced soon.

