Harrogate vigil on the Conflict in Israel and Palestine

Date(s) - 15/05/2021

11:00am - 11:30am

Cenotaph Harrogate

Conflict in Israel and Palestine

Vigil Saturday 11 am at the

War Memorial Harrogate

There is worldwide concern at the continuing escalation of violence in the Middle East, with the main victims apparently being innocent children. All in defiance of UN resolutions and international law.

Please join a demonstration of support for ending the conflict and starting talks towards a solution as a matter of extreme urgency,

Where: grassed area in front of War Memorial, Harrogate

When 11 am Saturday 15 May 2021 for one hour

Procedure: Properly distanced and masked silent vigil; concluding with brief speeches. Please do not gather except in permitted groups.

Posters: Please prepare appropriate placards and please share this.





