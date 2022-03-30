Date/Time
After getting back to winning ways at Scunthorpe last weekend, Harrogate Town are back at The EnviroVent Stadium for Saturday’s visit of Colchester.
Harrogate Town vs Colchester United
Saturday 2nd April, 2022
The EnviroVent Stadium
SkyBet League Two
Kick-off 3pm
Tickets can be bought using one of the following methods…
- Online up until midnight on Friday 1st April
- Ticket Office at The EnviroVent Stadium through the week and on matchday until 11am
- Ticket office at our Club Shop at 32 Commercial Street in Harrogate Town Centre (HG1 1TY)