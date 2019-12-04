Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Annual Christmas Celebration

Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/12/2019
3:00pm - 5:00pm
Location
Wesley Chapel
Oxford Street
Harrogate
N Yorks
HG1 1PP
Save the date as we guarantee to get you in the mood for Christmas with a wonderful programme of voice and brass festive favourites. With special guests A Normal Set of Sackbuts. Tickets available from 07413 382735 or htcchair17@gmail.com. Also available on the door.
Tickets: £10.00 Concessions £8.00 Under 16s FREE.
£1 from every ticket sold will be donated to “Mind in Harrogate District”.
Further information on our website http://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/ or www.facebook.com/HTChoir2010/