Harrogate Theatre Choir presents: ‘It’s Beginning To Sound A Lot Like Christmas’

Date/Time
Date(s) - 4 December 2021
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Harrogate Theatre Choir guarantees to get you in the mood for Christmas. We present a wonderful programme of festive songs from stage and screen along with live readings.
Our debut CD ‘BINGE’ will be available to purchase at the event, and for every CD sold, £5.00 will be donated to MIND in Harrogate District.
Refreshments available from 7pm accompanied by live festive organ music.
Tickets: £10.00 BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE
Tickets are also available from The Shoulder of Mutton, Kirkby Overblow Tel: 01423871205
Why not continue your evening with a post-concert meal at The Shoulder of Mutton? (Check out the menu and book your table)
Tickets can also be obtained from any HTC member.