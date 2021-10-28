Harrogate Theatre Choir presents: ‘It’s Beginning To Sound A Lot Like Christmas’

Date/Time

Date(s) - 4 December 2021

7:00pm - 10:00pm

Harrogate Theatre Choir guarantees to get you in the mood for Christmas. We present a wonderful programme of festive songs from stage and screen along with live readings.

Our debut CD ‘BINGE’ will be available to purchase at the event, and for every CD sold, £5.00 will be donated to MIND in Harrogate District.

Refreshments available from 7pm accompanied by live festive organ music.

Tickets: £10.00 BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE

Tickets are also available from The Shoulder of Mutton, Kirkby Overblow Tel: 01423871205

Why not continue your evening with a post-concert meal at The Shoulder of Mutton? (Check out the menu and book your table)

Tickets can also be obtained from any HTC member.